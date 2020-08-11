1/1
Martha Jane Richard
Martha Jane Richard, 80, passed away on August 10, 2020. Inurnment will take place at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Frank" Richard; parents, Wallace and Anna Hebert and one grandson, Christopher Paul Webb. Martha lived in Lafayette most of her life and relocated to Baton Rouge after her husband's death. She was a mighty prayer warrior and all who knew her loved her. Martha was an avid reader, and enjoyed crocheting and painting. She and Frank loved camping and fishing. Martha will be remembered for her loving smile. Personal condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
