Martha Lou Eisler McCrory was born and raised in the small town of Butler, PA on August 23, 1925. She attended nearby Grove City College until she met Mac McCrory, a handsome Army Captain from Louisiana. He was a patient in the hospital where she worked in Butler. It was love at first sight, and after a short courtship they married on May 31, 1945, and she moved to Baton Rouge (her first time to leave the state of Pennsylvania) at the age of 19. Over the years she told her children that it had been quite a culture shock to see the differences between Pennsylvania and Louisiana. For example, when her new husband took her to see his farmland in Ascension parish, she said, "I was expecting a barn painted red, and fences painted white. Instead I saw a barn that was gray (unpainted), and fences made of barbed wire. I had to ask myself what I had done!" Nonetheless, she quickly adapted to southern culture, and began making her way in the Baton Rouge social and civic community. She was proud of her northern roots, but she also considered it a compliment when acquaintances presumed she had been born and raised in the Louisiana. She and Mac were married for 54 years, until he passed away in 1999. Martha died on June 6, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive B. Eisler and Walter J. Eisler, her brother Walter J. Eisler, Jr., her husband Eugene Reynold "Mac" McCrory, her daughter Mary McCrory Hamilton, her granddaughter, Elizabeth Craven Savoie, and her grandson, Brian McCrory Doherty. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Eisler Clark of Mt. Vernon Ohio; her daughter, Ann Bullion McCrory of Baton Rouge; her grandchildren Katherine Craven Campbell (John) of Austin,Texas, Susan McCrory Doherty of Baton Rouge, and Thomas "Mac" McCrory Doherty (Robin) of Atlanta Georgia. She is also survived by five great grandchildren: Jackson McCrory Lee and Anna Elizabeth Lee of Austin, Texas; Owen Vo Doherty, Abby Vo Doherty, and Brian Vo Doherty of Atlanta, Georgia. Martha was the president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge in 1963. She was an active member of the organization for many years, and served in various leadership roles. One such role was as chair of a committee that looked into the need for a clearing house that could match people seeking to volunteer in the community, with agencies needing volunteers. That committee work led to the establishment of the Community Volunteer Bureau in 1968, and she served as its first executive director. Eight years later, it was taken in by United Way, and she continued to lead the Volunteer Bureau, as program coordinator. Other community organizations she served (as a board member) were the Baton Rouge Mental Health Association and the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation. In 1980 she became the first woman appointed to the Judicial Council, which is an arm of the Louisiana Supreme Court. She was a long-standing member of St. James Episcopal Church, La Lecture book club, the Broquettes investment club, and the Colonial Dance Club. In 1999 she became a widow, and like many of her contemporaries, had to adjust to being "suddenly single" after more than a half-century of marriage. Never one to sit around and mope, she quickly organized a Saturday night social group, which became known as "The Saturday Night Widows' Support Group." She and her widowed friends--Sara Barrow, Weezie Prosser, Betty Lloyd Ellis, Nita Harris, Julie Hamilton and others--could be found dressed to the nines and dining out in Baton Rouge's finest restaurants, every Saturday night. This was a source of great comfort and enjoyment for them all. They agreed that the only valid reasons to miss a Saturday night dinner were "death of family member, or death of self." Martha was known for her excellent cooking and her love of dancing. She was a personable and lively conversationalist. "Dow," as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, will be most remembered for her generous, loving nature. She was truly selfless and never missed an opportunity to share her time, her energy, and her love with her family. As she aged, she inspired her family as they watched her deal with the various limitations she faced, without complaint, and with complete grace. Her philosophy was expressed in a rhetorical question she often asked: "What good does it do to complain?" Her family thanks the caregivers at St. James Place Health Care Center, and the nurses of Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to the charity of your choice. The family invites those who feel comfortable doing so to join them at Rabenhorst funeral home, 833 Government Street, for a (socially distant, mask-required) visitation from 9:30– 11:00 on Friday, June 12th followed by a Service of Christian Burial in the chapel of Rabenhorst, with The Reverend Ralph Howe officiating, at 11:00 a.m. (Those who wish to join by Zoom should contact a McCrory family member.) Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North St., following the service. Pall bearers are John Campbell, Mac Doherty, Jack Lee, Fred Dent, Robert Blanche and Tommy Doherty.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.