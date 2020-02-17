Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Louise Andrepont Mire. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Road Baker , LA View Map Rosary 10:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Road Baker , LA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Road Baker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Louise Andrepont Mire, 89 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 15, 2020. She entered this world on July 26, 1930, born to Elsie and Mark Andrepont, in Burbreek Community, LA. Martha was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She was an Au Pair for Dr. Margie Strong for many many years. Martha is survived by her daughters, Jennifer McDonald and husband Jessie, Joanna Jewell, and Felicia Guiffreda and husband David; son, Daryl Mire; grandchildren, Doug McDonald, Monica McDonald, Jessica Fitch, Shawn Bickham, Crystal Clifton, Mia Jewell, Sonya Crowe, Alicia Mire, Amy Gerage, Amber Mire, David Lopez, Jeremy Lopez, Sheena Lopez, Ashley Pyle, Perry Williams, Evan Williams, Brock Williams, and Maury Williams; great grandchildren, Tristen McDonald, Preston McDonald, Brice Ortego USMC, Caden Bickham, Matthew Tabor, Brendyn Tabor, Hunter Lopez, Rylan Lopez, Skyler Lopez, Julianna Crain, Nathaniel Jewell, Georgia Banes, Kennith Crowe, Jr., Logan Crowe, Abigail Crowe, Chloe Pyles, and Leo Pyles; great great grandchildren, Bentley McDonald and Paizlee McDonald, brother, Andrew Andrepont; sisters, Cecilia Reeves and Rita Craig; and a host of nieces and nephews. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Mark Luke Andrepont and Elise Marie Richard Andrepont; husband, John B. Mire; daughters, Deborah Fitch and Patrice Clifton; sons, John Barry Mire and Mark Edward Mire; great great grandson, James Cassidy Bernard Ortego; brother, Clifton Andrepont; and sister, Theresa Lorio. Pallbearers will be Doug McDonald, Preston McDonald, Brice Ortego USMC, Perry Williams, Evan Williams, and Brock Williams. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeremy Lopez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the funeral mass at 11:00 AM, officiated by Father Frank Bass with the rosary at 10:00 AM. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. 