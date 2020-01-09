Martha Marie Alexis, at the age of 67 years, departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. James Parish Hospital of Lutcher, LA surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Melvina Brown and Eddie Peter Wilson. Wife of the late Vernon Alexis, Sr. Loving mother of Larry Stewart Jr., Denita Stewart, and Dwayne Stewart (Lois), and stepmother of Vernon Alexis, Jr., (Francis), Travanon Alexis, Sr., (Latasha), Travona Alexis-Fobb (Leonard), Travis Alexis (Kim), Travena Alexis, Travell Alexis, Sr., and Alyssa Alexis. Sister of Alton Pete Brown (Lillie). Sister-in-law of Lillie Brown, Raymond Albert, and Gloria Brown. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native and resident of Lutcher, LA. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Melvina Brown and Eddie Pete Wilson; Husband, Vernon Alexis, Sr.; siblings, Irvis Brown Sr., Gertrude Albert, Elton Brown Sr., and Brother-in-law, Raymond Albert. Pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church of Mt. Airy, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church 132 Marquez St., Mt. Airy, LA. Pastor Oscar Nelson Sr. officiating. Interment in Western Cemetery of Lutcher, LA. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy in charge. Information: (985)535-6837.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020