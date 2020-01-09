Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Marie Alexis. View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Mark Baptist Church 132 Marquez St. Mt. Airy , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Mark Baptist Church 132 Marquez St. Mt. Airy , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Marie Alexis, at the age of 67 years, departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. James Parish Hospital of Lutcher, LA surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Melvina Brown and Eddie Peter Wilson. Wife of the late Vernon Alexis, Sr. Loving mother of Larry Stewart Jr., Denita Stewart, and Dwayne Stewart (Lois), and stepmother of Vernon Alexis, Jr., (Francis), Travanon Alexis, Sr., (Latasha), Travona Alexis-Fobb (Leonard), Travis Alexis (Kim), Travena Alexis, Travell Alexis, Sr., and Alyssa Alexis. Sister of Alton Pete Brown (Lillie). Sister-in-law of Lillie Brown, Raymond Albert, and Gloria Brown. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native and resident of Lutcher, LA. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Melvina Brown and Eddie Pete Wilson; Husband, Vernon Alexis, Sr.; siblings, Irvis Brown Sr., Gertrude Albert, Elton Brown Sr., and Brother-in-law, Raymond Albert. Pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church of Mt. Airy, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church 132 Marquez St., Mt. Airy, LA. Pastor Oscar Nelson Sr. officiating. Interment in Western Cemetery of Lutcher, LA. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy in charge. Information: (985)535-6837. Martha Marie Alexis, at the age of 67 years, departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. James Parish Hospital of Lutcher, LA surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Melvina Brown and Eddie Peter Wilson. Wife of the late Vernon Alexis, Sr. Loving mother of Larry Stewart Jr., Denita Stewart, and Dwayne Stewart (Lois), and stepmother of Vernon Alexis, Jr., (Francis), Travanon Alexis, Sr., (Latasha), Travona Alexis-Fobb (Leonard), Travis Alexis (Kim), Travena Alexis, Travell Alexis, Sr., and Alyssa Alexis. Sister of Alton Pete Brown (Lillie). Sister-in-law of Lillie Brown, Raymond Albert, and Gloria Brown. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native and resident of Lutcher, LA. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Melvina Brown and Eddie Pete Wilson; Husband, Vernon Alexis, Sr.; siblings, Irvis Brown Sr., Gertrude Albert, Elton Brown Sr., and Brother-in-law, Raymond Albert. Pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church of Mt. Airy, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church 132 Marquez St., Mt. Airy, LA. Pastor Oscar Nelson Sr. officiating. Interment in Western Cemetery of Lutcher, LA. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy in charge. Information: (985)535-6837. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close