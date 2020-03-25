Former New Roads resident Martha Myer, 70, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Friday March 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband Glendon Myer; sisters Theresa A. Robert, and Stella R. Glover (Greg). Martha leaves to cherish her memories her grandchildren Dreylon and Alivia Robert. Also, Marty Myer Sr. and Peggy Meyer (stepchildren); daughter-in-law Ykethia R. Williams; loving friend Kimberley Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by mother and father Joseph and Mary Earline Robert and son Garick Robert. Visitation will be held at Verrette's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA. on Friday March 27, 2020 from 3pm - 6pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020