Our mother, Martha Patterson Thomas, passed away due to a brief illness at Pointe Coupee General Hospital on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by her children as she entered into eternal rest with our Heavenly Father. She was a native of Bogalusa, LA and resided in Baton Rouge for many years and decided to move to New Roads to live next door to her daughter. Her hobbies were gardening, wordsearches, and watching her soap opera. She was an avid collector of many beautiful collectibles. She loved decorating for Christmas, which was her favorite time of the year. She also loved her children, grandchildren, and her animals. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Porche (Will), and Sheree' Lynch (Ritchie); grandchildren, Savannah Thomas, Logan, Sebastian, Devin, Evan, Stevyn and Mykayla Lynch, Blake Thomas, Mandy Reeves (David), Kevin Porche, Bradley Amond (Addie), and Maddyn Amond; sisters-in-law Linda Thomas, and Patricia Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews, and her special canine companion "Baby Girl" and feline companion, "Sweet P". She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas; her son, Bret Thomas; grandsons, Shane Brewer and Jordyn Lynch; and parents, William and Martha Patterson; siblings, Wayne Patterson, Patricia Patterson, and Margaret Knight. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Homebound Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020