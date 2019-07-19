Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Quiett Singleton. View Sign Service Information Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home 2929 Scenic Hwy Baton Rouge , LA 70805 (504)-943-6621 Send Flowers Obituary

God has gently called one of his best and faithful servants to come home. On Sunday July 14, 2019, Martha Quiett Singleton went to be with the Lord and peacefully departed this life around 12:30 P.M. at her home deeply loved with her children. She was survived by three sons Gary of San Antonio TX, Lionel and Elvis of Baton Rouge. Four daughters Barbara, Darleen, Shelia (Charles) and Anita all of Baton Rouge. Preceded in Death by her parents, husband David Henry Singleton two sons Leroy and Terry "T Bone" Singleton of Baton Rouge, One brother James Rosa Lee. Roberson. Sisters and brothers-in-law: Clara and Warren Wilson, Zeolia and Rev. Mack Henry Anderson, Celestine Allen Thompson, Pearl and Rev. Lawrence Ferrygood, Elizabeth and Charlie Williams, Icie and Elva Mitchell, Moses (Mary) Singleton, Bessie and Rev. Dan Taylor, Mahalia and Abe O'Conner, Major and Shirley Singleton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019, 9:00 A.M. Followed by religious services at 11:00 A.M. at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 N. Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Reverend Dennis R Herbert Officiating. Interment at Winnfield Memorial Park Baton Rouge. Rhodes Funeral Service Baton Rouge in charge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 23, 2019

