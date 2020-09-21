1/1
Martha Roddy Sanchez Cleveland
Martha Roddy Sanchez Cleveland, a native of Prairieville and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Martha passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 77. She was retired from retail management having worked for L & G Drugstore, Dollar General, and a telephone operator for a Medical Doctor's Exchange. As a dedicated servant to God, Martha was a lifelong member of Faith A/G Worship Center. She loved children and was a children's church Sunday school teacher and often baby sat for friends and family. In her down time, she enjoyed reading, having read many books. She was an amazing cook who specialized in Cajun cuisine and a wonderful mother and grandmother who took great joy in fishing. Martha is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Tammie Rene'e Sanchez Wascome, Gerald Russell Sanchez (wife, Sharon), Suzanne Cleveland Naquin (husband, Olin); grandchildren Bridgette, Devin, Joshua "Caleb", Kristopher, Daniel, Jacob, Mckenna, Aubrey, and Colton; great-grandchild Rylan; and 3 siblings. Martha is preceded in death by her parents Richard Roddy and Ida Marie Combre; spiritual parents Lewis F. Sullivan, Sr. and Jane St. Amant Sullivan; 1st husband Gerald Joseph Sanchez; 2nd husband Henry Wallace Cleveland, Jr.; and 10 siblings. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East (11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815) from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tyler Edwards, Devin Wascome, Joshua "Caleb" Sanchez, Kristopher Wascome, Daniel Wascome, and Jacob Dean. Facial masks and social distancing guidelines to be followed by guests.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
