Martha passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:41 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 62. She was a native of Metairie and life-long resident of Brusly. Martha retired from Wal-Mart in Port Allen after 30 years of service. Visitation will be on Monday, July 22nd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly from 9 a.m. until Mass Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Martha is survived by her beloved friend, Ismael Benavidez; two sisters, Doris Read and Irma Crain; numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Lorraine Albarado Topham; two brothers, Melvin and Gerald Topham; first husband, Rudolph Jackson; second husband, "Red" Daigle. Martha loved her animals and fed all animals she came across. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and area pet shelter. Martha was a member of the Brusly Lions Club. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 22, 2019