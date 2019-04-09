|
Martin Albert Brignac Sr., a native of Lutcher, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home with his family at his side, at the age of 97. He was a dedicated member and active usher of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He designed and built many things for the church, such as the crucifix which hangs behind the main altar. He also spent many years serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a World War II Veteran in which he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a recognized local artist for his 3D art and recently acknowledged at the Governor's Mansion during the Changing of the Arts for the Tricentennial of New Orleans. He was a man of many talents who loved to serve others and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Evelie Brignac; his first wife, Beatrice Valentine Brignac; his second wife, Dorothy Comeaux Brignac; sisters, Theresa Terrell and Rose Mae Valentine; and brothers, Johnny and P.W. "Noonie" Brignac. He is survived by children, Catherine (Michael) Clark and Martin "Butch" (Nancy) Brignac Jr.; grandchildren, Kim (Scott) Atwell, Kristin Kertson, Jeremy (Mary) Brignac, and Lance (Linnia) Babin; great grandchildren, Zalina Atwell, Michael and Mason Kertson, Jayde, Jasmyn, and Camryn Brignac, Logan, Dakota, and Grant Babin; great great grandchildren, Tre and Jesiah Cephas; sister, Rita Jane Valentine; and sister in laws, Theresa (Paul) Paline and Jeanette (Charlie) Tabler. Pallbearers include, Ronnie Terrell, Jeremy Brignac, Lance Babin, Steve Valentine, Janis Donellan, Paul Brignac, Lily Lieux and Milton Valentine. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral services will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am with visitation beginning at 10am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all of those who were involved in his care, niece, Janis Donellan; grandson, Lance Babin, special thanks to his caregiver, Billie G Smith, and Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Linda.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
