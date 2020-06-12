Bunny Martin (born Martin Cardona), of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away at age 51 on May 26, 2020, from sudden heart issues. He was a creative artist and a bon vivant who boldly expressed himself. His unique style, laconic humor, kindness, and loyalty to his friends and family will never be forgotten. Bunny was born in 1969 in Los Angeles and spent his teen years in Orange County, California. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1994 and became part of a close-knit group of friends who played together in the punk-tribal-noise band Tekachi. Bunny was a midnight DJ on the pirate radio station Free Radio Berkeley. He created artworks in a sticker format, usually subverting themes and images from popular culture. He moved to New Orleans in 1996 and became part of the Gas Tank Orchestra, who played music on invented instruments made from cars' gas tanks. He continued creating art, often collage, and also innovated with art objects like candy brass knuckles. He was part of the Mardi Gras parade organization Intergalactic Krewe de Chewbacchus, and he loved making small artworks as "throws." He deeply enjoyed a fine IPA and great music. He worked as a stagehand at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and at other music festivals around the country, as well as on film sets. Bunny was wise, incisive, and hilarious. He will be greatly missed in New Orleans and across the country. He is survived by his sister Marlene Cummins, brother-in-law Jeff Cummins, and nephews Austin Cummins and Parker Cummins, of Brea, California. A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 6:30 pm on the steps at Waldenberg Park on the Mississippi River across from Jackson Square. All attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

