Martin Darden was born Dec 7, 1955 and passed away on April 21 at the home of his life partner, Anita Peterson. Martin was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in July 2019 and has been supported by his life long friend and brother of 52 years, Jim Jenkins and his wife Tammy, who shared their home and were his caregivers. In February, Martin moved in with Anita who has tirelessly cared for him during the last two months of his life. Martin found peace with Anita, and was enormously thankful to have found the love and support of such a wonderful woman. They laughed together and she held his hand and was his emotional support, which brought Martin the peace his soul desired. Martin was a 40 year friend of Bill W. and his numerous friends traveled from various parts of the country to spend time with him. Many of his friends called him daily to ensure Martin knew he was never alone. Martin also enjoyed ballroom dancing and had many dear friends who cared for him through this journey. These friends donated money to help with expenses and visited him regularly to brighten his days. Catrinel and Bryan often picked up Martin for Sunday visits and his dear friend Renee prepared pre-packaged, home cooked meals for his lunches. Martin was a master welder and machinist. His father owned US Machine and Equipment on Adams Street in Baton Rouge where Martin, at a young age, acquired his skills. He worked as QA/QC Inspector for Zachry International at Exxon. His co-workers, and Zachry as a company, were extremely supportive and helpful to Martin and we thank them for going above and beyond during this difficult illness. Martin was also a pilot and an avid corvette fan. He spent much of his spare time attending Corvette shows, driving Miss Bluebell, (his Corvette), and ballroom dancing. We thank all of his dear friends who cared for Martin by being present in his life during his illness. We would also like to thank the staff of Audubon Hospice and Kim, his hospice nurse. We also want to thank the staff from Always Best Care Senior Services who helped care for Martin's daily needs. In lieu of services, please feel free to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and say a thankful prayer for Martin's wonderful life.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.