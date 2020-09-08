Martin Hayden, a resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. He was born November 11, 1941 in Roseland, LA and was 78 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Bessie Hayden; daughter, Donna Hayden; step-children, Eddie Slaven, Peanut Slaven and Billy Michael Slaven; sister, Jo Ann Hayden Price (Charlie); brother, Nicky Hayden (Remonia); grandchildren, Glen Stillwell, Robert Stillwell (Lacey), Stormi Brown (Patrick) and Shane King (Krista); great-grandchildren, Brock Stillwell, Kynzleigh Stillwell, Beaux Brown, Benjamin Brown, Serenity King and Lucas King; numerous nieces and nephews including special nieces, Jessica Hayden Henderson (Josh and family) and Laura Lee (Stephen and family); special nephews, Nicky Hayden (Britney and family) and Hardy Hayden and family. Preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Hayden; father, Phillip Hayden; infant sister, Barbara Ann Hayden; son, Billy Hayden; grandson, Phillip Stillwell. Pallbearers are Glen Stillwell, Adam Stillwell, Robert Stillwell, Shane King, Nicky Hayden, Peanut Slaven and Hardy Hayden. Honorary Pallbearers are Little Jimmie Singleton, Nat Williams, Bobby Jo Chadwick and Brandon Price. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Bob Simpson. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.