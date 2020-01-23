Martin James 'Marty' Beard

Obituary
Martin James "Marty" Beard passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence in Walker at the age of 55. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church, 1020 South Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Pastor W.R. Johnson and Bro. Colin McClendon. Burial will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Survived by his mother, Faye Beard; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Andrew Stewart; sister and brother-in-law, Vikki and Chris Bourgeois; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mitch and Linda Beard and Ricky and Jaime Beard; grandson, James Stewart. Preceded in death by his father, Irvin James Beard; brother, Tim Gill. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
