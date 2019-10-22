Martin "Merl" Louise Joshlin, 73, a resident of St. Francisville, went peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2019. She was retired from Feliciana Harvest Church, Clinton as a teacher. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Jackson from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time at 2:00 pm conducted by Bro Ed Jelks and Bro. Clark Fooshee Jr. Burial will follow in Second Baptist Church Cemetery. Merl is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jack Joshlin, daughters, Connie Wall, Bonnie Bullock and Mae Adams (Kyle), siblings, Carolyn Underwood, Jimmy Underwood (Geraldine) and Fabian Underwood, grandchildren, Lucas Wall, Misti Grooms, Stephanie Wall, Matthew Bullock, Heather Stone, Brandon Bullock, Kurtis O'Brien, Britanny O'Brien and Chandler Adams, great grandchildren, Lexli Wall, Dara, Addison, Braylee, Ezekiel, Elijah, Carlee Grooms; Trentin Wegner, Stephen Bullock, Wyatt, Jameson, Collins Stone; Maggie, Charlie and June Bullock. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Faye Underwood. She has gone on to sing praises with the Saints.