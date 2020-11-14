1/
Martin "Jerry" Prestigiacomo
Martin "Jerry" Prestigiacomo, age 66, lived in Livingston and passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Jerry received his associate's degree as a Respiratory Therapist. He is survived by his wife, Colette Prestigiacomo, sons, Jeremy Prestigiacomo and Shawn Oubre and daughter, Ashley Howe. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Riley, Alayna, Cayden, Landon, Skyler, Reese, and Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Virginia Prestigiacomo. He was an airline pilot and loved to sky diving and flying model airplanes. A Mass will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all that knew him. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. George Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
