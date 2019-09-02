Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Wayne DeBenedetto. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Wayne DeBenedetto passed away at home with his devoted family by his side on August 31, 2019. Born on November 25, 1955, 63 years young and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He lost his battle with cancer. Martin's love of family, the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and the joy of cooking for his family. He was a conservative republican and his regrets was that he couldn't vote for President Trump in 2020 and meet his third grandchild in February 2020. A special thank you for all those that visited, brought food, and supported us through this transition, and a special thanks to our Jewel (Melanie DeBenedetto) for being there from the start of this journey. Visitation begins Thursday September 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 9 am to 11 am. Mass service at 11 am. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Janeth (Jan) Varnado DeBenedetto, daughter Laci DeBenedetto, son Paul and his wife Sara DeBenedetto. Grandchildren Marley Fontenot, Rylee DeBenedetto, sisters Mona Ainslie and Melanie DeBenedetto. Preceded in death by his parents Rocco and Marian Davis DeBenedetto, Jr., Brothers Randall, Barry, Jeffery DeBenedetto, father and mother-in-law, Dorman and Eloise Fisher Varnado, brother- in- laws Howard Ainslie and Bruce Bateman, nephew Joseph Hayden, and great-nephew Bodie James. Pallbearers Greg Varnado, Keith Varnado, Patrick Varnado, Randy Carlino, Kirby Durham, Kirk Manuel and Ray Ainslie. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2019

