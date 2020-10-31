Martin Wesley Corie, age 66, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, went to glory on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 due to natural causes. Martin was born on July 21, 1954 in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Finas Pleasant and Lois Strozier Corie. He received his Journalism degree from Louisiana Tech and his Master's of Divinity from SMU. Martin wed his beloved prinkiss, Sarah Lynn Dunson, on January 26, 1980. Together they owned and operated the Crossroads Christian bookstore in Houston, before he entered the ministry. As an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church, he served congregations in Texas and Louisiana for 17 years, most recently at Broadmoor UMC in Baton Rouge. Martin and Sarah started a non-denominational church, Grace & Truth Fellowship, in Baton Rouge, where he served as pastor for over 20 years. During this time, he also was employed as a deputy for the EBRP Sheriff's Office under Sheriff Litchfield. His passions were studying and spreading the Gospel of Jesus, and his hobbies were photography, collecting, and gardening. His heart longed for the Rocky mountains and he loved to travel there when he could. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John Marvin and Michael James. Martin is survived by wife Sarah; son Martin Wesley Corie II and wife Jennifer Salgo; daughters Emily Jewel, Lydia Pearl, and Sarah Katelynn; and grandchildren Liesel Alexandra and Emil Mars. He's also survived by his brother Harley and wife Pat Corie, his sister Betty and husband Ardis Wilson, and with cherished nieces and nephews. Visitation and pot-luck luncheon will start at 11:30 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 PM, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grace & Truth Fellowship Church, 1357 Sharp Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Martin's memory to "Grace & Truth Fellowship Church", care of C. Dietrich, 12663 Bristol Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store