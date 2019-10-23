|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
"To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to pluck up that which is planted". Ecclesiastes 3:1-2. " For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:6-7. Martin Young Woolfolk died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at his home in Zachary. He was 88 years old and a United States Marine Corps veteran. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 9am until 11am Memorial Service, conducted by Pastor Jason Allen at 11am followed by Marine Corp presentation. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn C. Woolfolk. 3 daughters, Lilley Steinmeyer and husband, Dennis Dale; Rosalind Sharp and husband, James and Elida Alexander and husband, Mario. 3 sons, Martin Y. Woolfolk, Jr. and wife, Tammie; Gordon Woolfolk and wife, Robyn and Donald Woolfolk and wife, Christine. 2 sisters, Virginia Brian and husband, Joe and Stella Williamson. 23 grandchildren, Heather Renee' Allen and husband, Jason; Sarah Lindsay Tippett and husband, Nicholas; Amy Michelle Holloway and husband, Daniel; Justin Boyce Woolfolk; Charles Derek Woolfolk; Lauralee Corkern and husband, Justin; Nathan Young Hammock, Mallory Marie Hammock; David Martin Mincemeyer and wife, Tori; Rachel Ann Sterling and husband, Robert; Donald Bradley Woolfolk, Jr.; Derrick Bozeman and wife, Mia; Taryn Alexis Sharp; Alexandria Cecile Sharp; Braylon Patrick Woolfolk; Alyssa Grace Delaney Woolfolk' Colton James Woolfolk; Ty Edison Doiron; Brooke Elizabeth Doiron, Courtney Alexander; Rachel Claire Alexander; Phillip Wesley Alexander; Sarah Cecile Alexander. 13 great grandchildren, Caleb Scott, Gabrielle Amie and Micah Shane Allen; Winrie Elisabeth and Wesley Martin Tippett; Adelyn Lee and Ava Rae Holloway; Jackson Dean and Ellison Ray Corkern; Parker Henry and Amelia Jean Sterling; and Adeleigh Grace and Colton Lane Woolfolk. Martin was a member of Zachary Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years and a member of Zachary Auxiliary Police Force and former owner of Zachary Texaco Service Station 1957-1961. A graduate of Zachary High School Class of 1951. He was also owner of Woolfolk Real Estate Agency brokerage from 1979-2018. Martin was granted 3 United States Patents for inventions that would improve lives. Honorary pallbearers will be the early morning McDonalds Coffee Group and all of the special friends. Special thanks to his many caregivers through the 10 years plus of illness and so many others who touched his life. Martin leaves behind a legacy of family to his children, his many friends and co-workers and the many young people he mentored through the Zachary Volunteer Fire Department. He touched many lives with his humor and his unselfish sense of helping others. His hobbies included watching plants grow. He was known for his love of John Deere tractors and farming God's land. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
