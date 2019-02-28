Martine Carol White Duncan, a native of Zachary, LA and resident of Baker, LA died peacefully February 20, 2019 surrounded by her children. She is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren, parents and ten siblings. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, with funeral service immediately following at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Remains entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019