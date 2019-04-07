|
Marty LeClerc King, 63, of Zachary, Louisiana, passed April 3rd, 2019. Marty was born to John M. King, Jr. and Sherry Smith King, December 6th, 1955. He was a native and lifelong resident of Zachary, LA and a Zachary High School class of 1972 graduate. He leaves behind his 4 beloved children & 11 remaining grandchildren that made his world go 'round. Daughter, Melissa Kay King, and children, Brannon, Anne-Marie, and Collin. Daughter, Jennie Lyn Kern, husband Brandon, and children, Wyatt and Adalyn "Addie." Son, Marcus LeClerc King, wife Chelsie BreAnne, and children, Kadon, Madison, Presley, and Maddox. Son, Harley Wayne King, and children, Harley Jr., Nova, and the late Chevy. Four King boys in total, the remaining brothers being, John M. "Bubba" King III, and wife, Rhonda Beavers King, Myron "Tay" "Tyrone" King, and Marion "Sam" King, and wife, Bridgett Albritton King. Several nieces and nephews, and their families that will forever remember their "Uncle Marty". He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. King, Jr., and also by his grandson, Chevy Lane King. Marty had many friends that he worked alongside of, primarily as an iron worker. The majority of his leisure time was spent entertaining friends and family, especially at the family camp. Our Pops was a fearless fighter, an animated storyteller, and a rebellious leader. Some will say we've lost a legend by his own right. To have known him is to never forget him. He was truly one-of-a-kind. He loved and valued his family like no other. We take comfort in knowing that he's lovingly reunited with Chevy, as being a PawPaw was a role he took with much pride. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Monday, April 8th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Life Tabernacle, 9323 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
