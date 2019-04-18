Marva Adams Smith, a native of Lottie and resident of Maringouin, passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the age of 79 at Pointe Coupee Hospital. Visiting Friday April 19, 2019 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La 70757. Visiting April 20, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church 77700 West Oak Lane Maringouin, La. Interment in St. Peter Methodist Church Cemetery Maringouin, La. She is survived by four children, Howard (Grace) Smith, Joyce (Walter) Howard, Jennifer (Jermaine) Hawkins, Tracey (David) Day, sister Roxanna Hatch, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
