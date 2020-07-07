Marva Joye Peat entered into eternal rest on July 1, 2020 at the age of 69. She was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA and an Accounting Clerk at Southern University. She is survived by her sister, Ann W. Brown and brother, Adrain O. Mason. Preceded in death by her parents, Christine Flowers Mason and Sylvester Peat and brother, Everett Mason. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Elenora Cushenberry officiating. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com