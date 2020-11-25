Marva K. Mitchell entered into eternal rest November 12, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a native of New Orleans, LA but resided in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by 12 children; 31 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am,Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.