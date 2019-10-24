Marva Lee McClay Snearl

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marva Lee McClay Snearl.
Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthews Baptist church
22901 Warren St.
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marva Lee McClay Snearl, 71, of Austin, TX was a native of Plaquemine LA. She departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She will be forever remembered and loved by her children: Rodney and Rochelle Snearl Austin TX. Grandchildren: Jalyn, D'Vante and Zoe Snearl, Austin TX. Siblings: Ronald and Katie McClay Plaquemine LA. Brother-in-law: Thomas (Rev. Mary) Snearl, Plaquemine LA. Sisters-in-law: Ellouise Snearl and Almeta Snearl, Plaquemine LA. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the St. Matthews Baptist church 22901 Warren St. Plaquemine LA.70764. Previewing will be held between the hours of 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Friday October 25, 2019 at Roscoe's Mortuary 58635 Meriam St. Plaquemine LA. 70764
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.