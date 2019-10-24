Marva Lee McClay Snearl, 71, of Austin, TX was a native of Plaquemine LA. She departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She will be forever remembered and loved by her children: Rodney and Rochelle Snearl Austin TX. Grandchildren: Jalyn, D'Vante and Zoe Snearl, Austin TX. Siblings: Ronald and Katie McClay Plaquemine LA. Brother-in-law: Thomas (Rev. Mary) Snearl, Plaquemine LA. Sisters-in-law: Ellouise Snearl and Almeta Snearl, Plaquemine LA. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the St. Matthews Baptist church 22901 Warren St. Plaquemine LA.70764. Previewing will be held between the hours of 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Friday October 25, 2019 at Roscoe's Mortuary 58635 Meriam St. Plaquemine LA. 70764
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019