Marva Spears entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was a 61-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a retired E.B.R. Parish School System Administrator. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim B.C., 9700 Scenic Hwy. from 10-10:30am; visitation begins at 10:30am until religious service at noon conducted by Pastor Ronnie Blake; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her siblings, Dedra Stevenson, Baton Rouge and Rev. Byron Stevenson (Sonya), Sugar Land, Texas; nieces, Claire Alexandra, Cydney Victoria and Maya Sabrina Stevenson; preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe Spears; parents, Charles and Mildred Stevenson; brother, Derwin Stevenson; and her grandparents. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
