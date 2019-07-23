Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 529 Convention St Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (225) 343-0397 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 529 Convention St. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Having spent many of her 89 years overcoming challenges, Marvene Dallas Dearman entered the loving embrace of the One who overcame the world -- her Savior, Jesus Christ -- on July 21, 2019. Born Sept. 9, 1929, in Philadelphia, Mississippi, Marvene lost her left leg to disease as a young girl. She would never let her physical handicap define her. She earned an undergraduate degree in English and Library Science from Mississippi College and continued her education to obtain a master's from Louisiana State University and eventually 30 credit hours after her master's. This love of books remained constant as she and her husband moved to Baton Rouge and found a new church to call home. A member of First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge for over 50 years, Marvene had a passion for her church that persisted throughout her long years in Baton Rouge. This love would eventually culminate with her appointment as the church's head librarian. Under her guidance the library flourished, adding a number of books to its collection, a large number of them written for the children of FBC's daycare she loved so much. She also served as a Sunday School teacher, a trustee and chaperoned youth trips to New Mexico. Marvene always declined to let others do for her what she could do for herself, and she was warm and gracious to all she met. Marvene was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Ruth Dallas; a brother, Raymond Dallas; and a brother-in-law, Buddy Burt. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Aven; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Margaret Dearman, of Baton Rouge; granddaughter, Jamie Dearman, of Baton Rouge; brother, Cooper Dallas, of (Clinton, Mississippi); sisters and brothers-in-law Carolyn and Duaine Evans, of (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); Marguerite Burt, of (Swartz Creek, Michigan); Betty and Jarvis Poche, of (Ethel, Louisiana); and Mary Nell and George Goudeau, of (Greenwell Spring, Louisiana). Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St., Baton Rouge, followed by burial at Greenoaks Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Major, Johnny Powell, Greg Gauthier, Donald Robique, Allen Dearmond and Larkin Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Powell and Glenn Walden. In lieu of flowers the family asks friends to make a donation in Marvene's memory to the library of First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 24, 2019

