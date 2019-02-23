Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin A. Henderson. View Sign

Marvin A. Henderson, 82, entered into his heavenly kingdom, from his home in Livingston, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was a native of Frost, and graduate of Baton Rouge High School. Immediately after marrying his sweetheart Audrey McMorris Henderson in 1957, he left for Reppert School of Auctioneering. Upon returning from auctioneer school, Marvin founded Henderson Auctions, creating not only a life for himself, but for many in his community and for generations to come. He joined the National Auctioneers Association in 1957 and remained an active member for 62 years. He was a Louisiana Auctioneers Hall of Fame inductee and was inducted into the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2012. He served nine years as a member of the National Auctioneers Association Foundation. The auction community was family to him and he helped many young auctioneers begin their career, even those that he knew would eventually become his competition. Much earlier in his life he was elected to serve his community on the Livingston Parish School Board where he served from 1966-1976. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army Reserve and was a charter member of Oakview Baptist Church in Livingston. He was an entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped raise more than a million dollars for local charities and hundred of thousands for . He was always willing to help others and was everyones friend. He loved to host political parties and you never had to wonder where he stood on any subject. When he wasn't auctioneering, entertaining, or socializing, you could find him at his sawmill. His love for beautiful cypress logs or old lumber was surpassed only by his love for his family and friends. He is survived by daughter, Janet Cagley and husband Mike, of Kentwood; son, Jeffrey Henderson and wife Andie of Baton Rouge; daughter, Julie Duffy and husband Corey, of Livingston; foster son, Joseph Fedele of Tennessee; grandchildren, Cody Bowlin and wife Jessica, Callie Bowlin Richardson and husband Charlie, Emma Duffy, Jacob Duffy, Karrigan Cagley, Beau Henderson, Anne Claire Henderson and Audrey Mae expected this spring; step grandchildren, Melissa Burch and husband Ricky, Michael Cagley, Jr. and wife Nadie, Becky Williams and husband Russ, Casey Bowlin, and Katie Fry and husband Allen; great grandchildren, Allie Brooke and Sawyer Jane Bowlin; 18 step and foster grand and great grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Henderson and wife Carolyn, Dale Henderson and wife Sue; sister in law, Mildred Henderson; brother in law, Herbert McMorris and wife Doris; sisters in law, Zeebie McMorris and Georgia McMorris; very special neighbors and friends, Mike and Vickey Lott; many Henderson Auctions loyal employees and friends who considered him to be like a dad, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 53 years, Audrey McMorris Henderson; an infant son; parents, Joseph Lawrence and Gladys Henderson; mother and father in law, Alex and Irene McMorris; brother, Clyde Henderson; sister, Laverne Watts; brothers in law, Valery Watts, Gilbert McMorris, Elbert McMorris, Vernon McMorris, Darvin McMorris, U.U. Rushing and L. C. Harrel; sisters in law, Sharon McMorris, Bessie McMorris, Thelma McMorris; Mathel Harrel, Etruie Rushing; foster son, George Fedele. Pallbearers are Wiley Collins, Andy Ealey, Philip Watts, Delmond Henderson, Al Suggs and Mike Lott; Honorary Pall Bearers are Layton Ricks, Jimmy Summers, Jeff Green, Randy Braswell, Wallace May, Larry Duffy, John Hinson, Gaston Barrett, Spanky Assiter, Marc Norred and Randy Dufrene. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation from Henderson Auctions Pavilion, 13340 Florida Blvd., Livingston this Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakview Baptist Church, 27368 Frost Rd., Livingston, LA (Highway 63 South). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5619869&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 or Oakview Baptist Church Building Fund at http://oakviewbc.com/donate.

