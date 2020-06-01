Marvin Charles Gros, Sr., a lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 71 and a practicing attorney for 30 years in Donaldsonville. Marvin graduated Ascension Catholic High School in 1966 and furthered his education at Nichols State and Southern Law School having graduated with a Doctorate of Law. Marvin was continually giving to his Alma Mater and Ascension Catholic Church and even after his death he continued the gift of giving by being an organ donor. He is survived by his wife, Myra A. Gros; daughter, Casey Gros Hood; sons, Marvin Charles Gros, Jr. (Jill) and Aaron John Gros (Dana); and 8 grandchildren, Alyssa Gros, Alex Gros, Sage Reine, Brennan Gros, Landon Gros, Cade Hernandez, Cadence Hood, and Blake Hood, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ridley Gros, Sr. and Ezal Daigle Gros; his brother, Ridley Gros, Jr.; and step son, Chad Nichols. A private mass will be held. Pallbearers will be Aaron Gros, Marvin Gros, Jr., Cade Hernandez, Alex Gros, Mike Medine, Brennan Gros, Tommy Bennett, and Jeffery Henry. In lieu of flowers, Marvin would like donations be made to ACHS Bulldog Excellence Fund, 311 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, LA 70346.

