Marvin Dewitt Harris was born on September 19, 1964 to the union of Willie and Charrie W. Harris. He departed this life on September 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He retired from the EBR school system having taught over 20 years in special education. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, from 9 am until religious services at 10 am at New Sunlight BC 1777 America St BR LA officiated by Minister Charles Wilson. Interment in Roselawn Cemetery 4045 North St. BR LA. Survived by his stepfather Edward Seales, Step mother Betty G. Harris, stepbrother Roin Franklin. Preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, an infant sister, many aunts uncles cousins nieces and nephews.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019