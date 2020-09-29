1/
Funeral service for Mr. Marvin Young will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Riverwood Family with interment at Ramah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Marvin Glenn Young, 76, of Smithdale, MS died September 27, 2020. He was born May 12, 1944 to Doctor Bates Young and Marie Porter Young. He was retired from the construction business and was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Army. Mr. Young enjoyed the simple things in life, his favorite pastime was swinging in the front porch swing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Young; his parents; son, Robert Young; brothers, Rodger Young and Billy Lewis Young; and sister, Faye Silvio. He is survived by his daughter, Ashlee Lowery and husband, Steve; brother, Lloyd Young; sisters, Sue McCall and Gail Rushing and husband, Roy; five grandchildren, Christian Church and husband, Seth, Joshua Bennett, Harley Young, Brianna Young, and Joseph Young; as well as other loving family members and friends. Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
