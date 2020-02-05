Marvin J. LeSage (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
Marvin J. LeSage was born July 27, 1936 in Greenwell Springs, LA and passed away in Prairieville, LA on February 3, 2020. He was an Army veteran and a retired chemical plant operator. He enjoyed gardening, making wine, and listening to bluegrass music. He is survived by brothers Laurence and Claude LeSage, sister Florence LeSage Kelly, son Tim Lesage (Terry), daughter Cindy Landers (Mike), grandchildren Carey Jackson, Kirsten Oxford, Jacob Lesage and Dylan Landers and great grandchildren Camille, Charlee and Cullyn Jackson. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Barcelona LeSage, parents John R and Ida Morgan Lesage, and brothers Cyril, Harold, Edmund, and Donald LeSage. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday February 8, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Ronnie LeSage, Donnie LeSage, Jerry LeSage, Troy LeSage, Jacob LeSage and Dylan Landers. Special thanks to Audubon Hospice, Christine, Jalisa, Denise, Carey, and Tanya.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
