Marvin Keith was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Marvin died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 54 at the home of his fiance', Ms. Dana Leron Jones. He adored family and friends and lived life to the fullest. Marvin enjoyed working for Louisiana Lighthouse for the Blind in Baton Rouge, LA. Marvin will be dearly missed by his fiancée, Dana Leron Jones; daughter, Erica Russell; sister, Joyce R. Butler (Kevin); brother, Joseph Rogers; grandchildren, Destiny, Jeremiah, De'Vontay, and E'Niyia Russell; one niece, Kimberly Rogers; great aunts, Dorothy Wilson and Lillian Brown; step-sisters, Dorothy and Joyce Lewis and Diane (Anthony) Pierre; step-brothers, John, Bobby, Elmo (Lillie) Jr., Moses (Sharon), Arthur, and Roosevelt Lewis; step sister-in-law, Francis Lewis; devoted loved ones, Mary Louise, Mario Jones and Glenn Vinson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry L. Rogers and Mary Walker Rogers-Lewis; stepfather, Elmo Lewis, Sr.; sister, Jacqueline Rogers; brother, Gregory Rogers; step-brothers, Willie, Nathaniel, and Thomas Lewis, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Olden and Myrtis Collins Barnes and William Walker; great-grandparents, Earnest and Louvilla Johnson; paternal grandparents, Percy Rogers and Gladys Brown; and god-brother, Kedrick Scott. Visitation is Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street in Baton Rouge. Visitation continues Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road. Religious Services follows. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019

