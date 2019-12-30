Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin L. Huber, Sr., a native of Camden, Missouri and resident of Gonzales, LA., passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 73. He was an Operator at Motiva Refinery in Convent, LA and retired after 33 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, eating his favorite gumbo but ultimately had a passion for rebuilding cars, mustangs and fords. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cecile Huber; one daughter, Sherry Ridgedell and husband Shane; two sons, Marvin Huber, Jr., and Duke J. Huber and wife Jessica; one sister, Carol Dunlap; two grandchildren, Victoria Gautreau and Elijah Huber. He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Harry Huber; one sister, Claira Coffmann; and two brothers, Ralph Huber and Carl Carnahan. The pallbearers will be Elijah Huber, Marvin Huber, Jr., Duke Huber, Rene' Naquin, Victor Gautreau and Shane Ridgedell. The family would appreciate if any family friends could drive a rebuilt or antique classic car in his honor during the procession. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral services to begin at 11:00 am. Pastor Sonny Serigney will be officiating. Interment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales.

