Marvin Lewis Nevels, 69, of Gloster, MS, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospice Facility in Baton Rouge, LA. Marvin was born August 31, 1949, to the late Marlin and Ruth Edwards Nevels. Marvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Darby Ann Nevels; 2 sisters; Wilma N. Brownell and Sadie Ford Hewitt. He was preceded in death by brothers: Wren Nevels, James (Jim) Nevels and Joseph Nevels; and sisters: Edith Adcock, Eva Ivey and Betty Stevens Wilkins. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on June 15, 2019, at the First Assembly of God Church in Gloster, MS. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Officiating the service will be Rev. Reggie Forman.