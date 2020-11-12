Marvin Sims passed on November 5th, 2020 at 11:03 p.m. His passing took place at his home in Sacramento, California. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624. Telephone number (916)732-2031. Marvin leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Cedric of Elk Grove, California (Sandra); 4 daughters, Cassandra of Sunnyvale, CA, Marva of Elk Grove, CA (Linwood), Carlotta of Sacramento, CA, and Kathy of Redwood City, CA; 5 grandchildren, Lamar, Larry (Sylvia), Clarissa (Jake), Marcus, and Cedric; one brother, Jeffery Sims; three sisters, late Janie Ruth Booker, Sadie Dupree and Rosa Crump of Maringouin, Louisiana. A host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

