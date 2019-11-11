Mary "Mickie" Cockrell Tooraen, born Mary 17, 1942, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 9. She is survived by Denise Tooraen Ranzino and husband Daniel, John Tooraen Jr. and wife Nancy, Jennifer Tooraen Chitwood and husband Roy, ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and many beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her husband John Tooraen Sr., her son Johnny, and daughters Geraldine Denise and Jennifer Lynne. A parish member of St. Joseph Cathedral, she served in the Ladies of the Cathedral, Catholic Daughters of America, and various church groups. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Cathedral. Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Bishop Ott Shelter for Women.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019