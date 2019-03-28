Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Adelia Kirby Perry. View Sign

"He has made everything beautiful in its time." Ecclesiastes 3:11 Mary Adelia Kirby Perry, born November 11, 1927 in Greensboro, Alabama, passed away surrounded by family at the age of 91 on March 24, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was the daughter of the late Ethel Elizabeth and James Belton Kirby. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jerry W. "Bill" "Duke" Perry, Sr. Mary was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her children: Linda Harris (husband Jim) of Baton Rouge; Dr. Jerry Perry, Jr. (wife Laura) of Boston, MA; Dr. Kirby Perry (wife Rhonda) of Baton Rouge; and Elizabeth Perry of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sydney Harris of Los Angeles; Peter Cagnolatti of Baton Rouge; Julia Perry of Baton Rouge; Jake Harris of New Orleans; William "Billy" Perry (wife Lindsey) of Baton Rouge; Jacqueline Perry, Alexis Perry and Erica Perry of Boston, and great-granddaughter Olive Perry of Baton Rouge. She attended Livingston State Teachers College and the University of Alabama. As a substitute teacher dedicated to the education of youth, she served school districts in Lafayette and St. Tammany parishes for more than four decades. Known to all as Mammaw, she was the true matriarch of her family and the family's greatest cheerleader. Sharp as a tack until the end, she nurtured, fed, counseled, supported and comforted the people she loved the most. Her passions included opera, Bama football and the New Orleans Saints. An amazing seamstress, she clothed her children and grandchildren in "Mary originals," made quilts for family, friends and the needy, and was the queen of garage sales. Her other hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, collecting elephants and besting most at Jeopardy!, but she lived mostly for her children and grandchildren. She would beam with pride as a grandchild would read the story of Jesus' birth at family Christmas gatherings. An amazing seamstress, she clothed her children and grandchildren in "Mary originals," made quilts for family, friends and the needy, and was the queen of garage sales. Her other hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, collecting elephants and besting most at Jeopardy!, but she lived mostly for her children and grandchildren. She would beam with pride as a grandchild would read the story of Jesus' birth at family Christmas gatherings. Our "Bette Davis" was known as a famous movie star in family productions. She was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church. A memorial service for Mary will be held Sunday, March 31 at 2 PM at Highland Presbyterian Church at 10024 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, with the Rev. Janie McElwee- Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Highland Presbyterian Church. "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates." Proverbs 31:28-31 