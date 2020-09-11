Mary Agnes DeRogers Gosserand entered God's Heavenly Kingdom on September 5, 2020 with a grateful heart knowing that Almighty God loved her so much that He gave her mercy by allowing her to grace this earth for 98 years. Agnes was a devoted member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. She was one of the first babies to be baptized by St. Augustine's first pastor, Fr. Edward Hartnett in 1922. She also volunteered with the Building Steering Committee over 30 years. Born to the late Philip (Mike) Derogers and Mary Edith Jacques DeRogers, native of Mix and resident of New Roads, LA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Earl Gosserand, Sr., the love of her life; parents, Philip and Mary Jacques DeRogers; Sisters, Edna Smith, Hazel DeRogers, Eloise Brent, Sadie Mae Gauthier, Catherine Spencer; brothers, Philip and Ferman DeRogers; She leaves to cherish her awesome memory: five children, Joseph Earl (Diane), John Kenneth (Ora), Morris Malcom, Josline Gosserand Frank (Russell), Clorice Gosserand Morgan (Jerome); sisters, Rose Celestine, Doris Dundy, Ann Volta, Majorie Martin, and Mary Ellen Norwood; Grandchildren, Donyale, Angelle, Philip, Reginald, Kimberly, Damian, Maya, Kelli, Russell Jamal, Jordan, Julius; Great-grandchildren, Samantha, Bria, Katlynn, Jacob, Andrew, Jackson; God sons, Carl Jeanpierre and Garland Gauthier and a host of nieces and nephews. Services: Walk-through viewing (mask required) Friday, September 11, 2020 from 8:00 – 9:30 am at Wesley Funeral Home in Morganza, LA. Due to COVID-19, it will be a private family service. Funeral Service at 10:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, New Roads, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

