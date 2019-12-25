Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alberta B. "Fie" David. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Rosary 9:30 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alberta B. "Fie" David, a native and resident of Chenal, she passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Health Care at the age of 95. Alberta owned and operated David's Grocery in Jarreau for many years. She was a devout Catholic, a humble hardworking woman who not only worked in the grocery store, but also in the cottonfields; picked, bought and sold pecans; and enjoyed mowing her lawn until reaching her late 80's. She was a seamstress and was known for making delicious coconut, pecan and fruit cakes for church fairs. She enjoyed casinos, family card games and bus trips with her daughter throughout the country. She is survived by a daughter, Patsy A. David, Diane Berthelot whom she considered a daughter, nieces: Susan Connor & Peggy Stewart, nephew Kenneth David and numerous great nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman David; parents, Rosa and Raiford Ballard; Twin brother, Joseph Albert "Boy" Ballard; sisters, Edna David and Marie Gremillion. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, with recitation of the rosary at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth David, James David, Charles Berthelot, Gerig David Jr, Gerald Connor and Glynn Ray Cline.

