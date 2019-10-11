Mary "Maw Sugar", a native and resident of Pointe Coupee Parish, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland and St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads. She served as a nurse by profession, a former police officer, a Casa volunteer, a member of The Cajun French Music Association, a former religion teacher, a campfire leader and a Red Cross volunteer. Visiting will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. The burial will follow in Chenal Cemetery. She is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Faye Major and husband Rodney, Ramona "Mona" Bizette Sicard and husband Gary, Pamela Ann Gauthier and husband Phillip "Pappy"; five grandsons, Nathan "Nate" and Matt Colby Major, Shaun Travis Bizette Sicard, Tony Donielle, and Stephen "Chase" Gauthier; five great grandchildren, McKenzie "Macky", Ethan "E", Levi and Rylan Gauthier, Bryce Major and Tatum Armoney; four brothers, Riley Sr. "Johnny" and Barbara, Jerry and Dorthory, Ronnie Sr. and wife Theresa and Alvin "Billy" Bonaventure; two sisters, Linda Teckeel, Verdia and Thomas Poche. Aunt Sugar will live on in her loving nieces and nephews and many other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband Mortimer Bizette Sr.; her parents Lena and Ivy Sr. Bonaventure; Grandson Brad Major; Grand Parents Paul and Alma Bonaventure, Clovis and Noelie St. Romain; brothers Ivy Bonaventure Jr. and Sam Bonaventure; sister Maire Dykes and Diane Pergue. Pallbearers will be Matt Colby Major, Tony Donielle Gauthier, Chase Gauthier, Gary Sicard, Rodney Major and Shaun Travis Bizette Sicard. Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Major.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019