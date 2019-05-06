Mary Alice Lumbley Deare, age 84 of Hammond Louisiana, passed away on Saturday at Hammond Nursing Home. Mary was born in 1934, in Holly Bluff, Mississippi. Mary enjoyed playing music, singing, preaching, traveling and helping people. She also enjoyed purchasing Bibles to support missionaries overseas. Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda Iris Deare; Alice Gail Foerste and husband David Foerste, Nina Jo Gardner and husband Milton Gardner, Jr., and Rita M. Gordon and husband Michael Gordon Sr.; son, Joel Vincent Deare. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; brother, Wesley Lumbley, and sister, Annie Mae Charbonnet. She was preceded in death by parents, John Hugh Lumbley and Elizabeth Richardson Lumbley; sons, Phillip Eugene Deare, and Johnnie Calvin Deare; grandsons, Brian C. Drago, and Brad N. Carter; and numerous brothers and sisters. Family and friends will be welcomed to attend the visitation at Harry McKneely and Son funeral home in Hammond on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Chris Chavers officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 7, 2019