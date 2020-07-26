Mary Alice Ory Aguillard, a native of Marrero, La and resident of Ventress, La., she passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pointe Coupee Health Care. She was 85 and retired after 25 years of service with Catholic Elementary School of Pointe Coupee. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Buddy) Pravata and Patrice Aguillard; son-in-law, Ronald Jarreau; grandchildren, Buddy (Becca) Pravata, Jr., Hanna Pravata and fiancé Tyler Firmin, Desiree (Aaron Newberry), Hagen Jarreau and fiance' Jolie and Brittany Jarreau; great grandchildren, Ashton, Victoria, Samantha, Kimberly, Kade, Konnor and Alexis; great grandchildren, Kenly and Bransyn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Aguillard; daughter, Diane Jarreau; grandson, Dillon Johnson; great grandson, Xander Johnson. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9 am until religious services in the parlor at 11 am. The interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Buddy Pravata, Buddy Pravata, Jr., Ronald Jarreau, Aaron Newberry, Mike Golomon and Eric Breaud. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Firmin, Hagen Jarreau, Jr., Kade Pravata and Konnor Pravata. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St. Mary's Catholic Church. Special thanks to the staff of Pointe Coupee Health Care for the kindness and care given.