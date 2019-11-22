Mary Alice Roy Simmons McGehee (1936 - 2019)
Mary Alice Roy Simmons McGehee, 83, born August 18, 1936, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was a graduate of St. Anthony High School and Baton Rouge Business College. She was a retired Supervisor of East Baton Rouge Sheriff Civil Division Foreclosure Department. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, swimming, dancing, crocheting, gardening and playing with her pets Bogey, Ajax and Miss Kitty. She is survived by three children, Samuel Roy Simmons; Brenda Simmons Moore and husband, Michael, and Jeffrey Lynn Simmons; five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Thomas Roy III; and sister, Jonell Roy Parker and husband, James. She was preceded in death by her parents, Georgia Lee Morrison Roy and Joseph Thomas Roy, Jr.; grandson, Samuel R. Simmons, Jr.; great-grandson, Korbin Reese Simmons. Graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Livingston Parish Pets and Wildlife Sanctuary, or the . The family would like to thank Peggy and Dianne and the staff of Audubon Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. Alice. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
