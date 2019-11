Mary Alice Roy Simmons McGehee, 83, born August 18, 1936, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was a graduate of St. Anthony High School and Baton Rouge Business College. She was a retired Supervisor of East Baton Rouge Sheriff Civil Division Foreclosure Department. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, swimming, dancing, crocheting, gardening and playing with her pets Bogey, Ajax and Miss Kitty. She is survived by three children, Samuel Roy Simmons; Brenda Simmons Moore and husband, Michael, and Jeffrey Lynn Simmons; five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Thomas Roy III; and sister, Jonell Roy Parker and husband, James. She was preceded in death by her parents, Georgia Lee Morrison Roy and Joseph Thomas Roy, Jr.; grandson, Samuel R. Simmons, Jr.; great-grandson, Korbin Reese Simmons. Graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Livingston Parish Pets and Wildlife Sanctuary, or the . The family would like to thank Peggy and Dianne and the staff of Audubon Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. Alice. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.