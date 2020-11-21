1/1
Mary Alice Turner Brown
Mary Alice Turner Brown entered into eternal rest on November 18, 2020 at the age of 91. She was native of Ethel, LA, resident of Baton Rouge, LA and Homemaker. Survived by her daughter, Brenda Gail Richard; stepdaughter, Carolyn James; sons, Richard Kinchen (Nancy), Peralta, NM and Lawrence Harrell Brown; brother, Floyd Turner, Jr., New Orleans, LA; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Turner and Floyd Turner, Sr.; son, Robert Brown; brothers, Albert Lee Turner and James Robinson, Jr.; sister, Delphine Thomas. Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Henry Brown, officiating. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
