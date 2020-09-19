1/1
Mary Allene Sullivan Neal
Mary Allene Neal, 82, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away Friday Morning September 18, 2020. She was a native of Holden, Louisiana and longtime resident of Denham Springs. She was a former employee of Dixon Memorial Hospital, homemaker, wife of 58 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed yard work and tending to her flower beds. Mary was an avid animal lover and especially loved dogs and horses. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Erlo Ivy Neal, her father, John Levi Sullivan, her mother, Lessie McDonald Sullivan, her brother Ray Sullivan and his wife Barbara Jean, and her mother's second husband, Wallace Schenk. Mary is survived by her son Jeff Neal and his wife Sandra of Walker, Louisiana, her son Dennis Neal and his wife Eileen of Brookhaven, Mississippi, her grandchildren John Neal, Levi Neal, David "Bear" Borne and Natalie Neal, and her great-grandchildren Tyler Borne and Jude Davis. Pall bearers will be her grandsons, John, David, Levi and Tyler, along with sons Jeff and Dennis. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12pm until service at 2pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Erlo, in Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
SEP
22
Service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
