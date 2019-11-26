Mary Amanda "Mandi" Stevens McKay, 42, of Denham Springs, LA., passed away from this life on November 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Reggie Middleton and Diana (Winfield) Stevens of Summit, Mississippi. Mandi was born July 28, 1977 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a 1995 graduate of Brusly High School. She was joined in marriage to James Mitchell "Mickey" McKay on February 21, 2003. Her children are John and Lindsey Hammatt and Tyler McKay. She is survived by her husband, children, parents, and two sisters, Lisa Lee (Scott) and Lauri Gammon (Ernie Jr.) of Baton Rouge, LA., Father-in-law Mitch McKay, sisters-in-law Christy McKay Bandy (Scott) , Danielle McKay Calhoun (Brandon), Hillary McKay, Harley McKay, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and loving friends. Mandi is preceded in death by her daughter Faith Lynn McKay, grandparents Floyd and Mary Winfield and J. Edgar and Mamie (Middleton) Stevens, Mother-in-Law Sheila (Baucum) McKay, and grandparents Clariece and James Baucum. Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Johnson Grove Church of Christ in Bogue Chitto, MS. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Pallbearers are Scott Lee, Ernie Gammon, Jr., Joshua Rayborn, John Hammatt, Dawson Rockhold, Scott Bandy. Arrangements are being handled by Brown's Funeral Home, Liberty, MS.