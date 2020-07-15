Mary Ambres Fontenot Ned, 102, of Beggs, La., went to join the Savior on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at 6:37 pm at the home of her daughter, Ella Shannon in Baton Rouge surrounded by her grandson, Roderick Shannon, and other family members and friends. Mary Ned was born October 27, 1917 in Morrow, La. to the late Milton and Elodie Ambres. Mary married in March 1940 to Amogene Fontenot. To this union, two daughters were born, Ella Mae and Bobby. In 1985, she married Walter Ned. She was affiliated with the Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, formerly the "Mother of the Church" until her health declined. She relocated to Baton Rouge to be with her daughter, Ella Mae (Joseph Shannon) and grandson, Roderick Shannon. She was under the watch care of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Baton Rouge under the leadership of the late Rev. Charles T. Smith. Special thanks to Modern Hospices, Nurses, and Caregivers. Visitation will be by immediate family only. Graveside service will be held at Little Rock Baptist Church, Hwy 1178, Bunkie, La. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Words of condolences may be expressed at www.fordandjosephfh.com.
