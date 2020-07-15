1/1
Mary Ambres Fontenot Ned
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ambres Fontenot Ned, 102, of Beggs, La., went to join the Savior on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at 6:37 pm at the home of her daughter, Ella Shannon in Baton Rouge surrounded by her grandson, Roderick Shannon, and other family members and friends. Mary Ned was born October 27, 1917 in Morrow, La. to the late Milton and Elodie Ambres. Mary married in March 1940 to Amogene Fontenot. To this union, two daughters were born, Ella Mae and Bobby. In 1985, she married Walter Ned. She was affiliated with the Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, formerly the "Mother of the Church" until her health declined. She relocated to Baton Rouge to be with her daughter, Ella Mae (Joseph Shannon) and grandson, Roderick Shannon. She was under the watch care of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Baton Rouge under the leadership of the late Rev. Charles T. Smith. Special thanks to Modern Hospices, Nurses, and Caregivers. Visitation will be by immediate family only. Graveside service will be held at Little Rock Baptist Church, Hwy 1178, Bunkie, La. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Words of condolences may be expressed at www.fordandjosephfh.com. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Little Rock Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved