Mary Anderson Billips entered into eternal rest at her residence in Westwego, La. She was a 77 year old native of Zachary, La and retired with 33 years from Orleans Parish School System. She is survived by her daughter Reba Joy Billips, granddaughter Jessica Staten, 3 sisters and 1 brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation at Oakland Baptist Church at 825 3rd St., Kenner, La. 70062 on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-9 pm and religious services will be at Little E. Zion Baptist Church at 24695 Plank Road, Slaughter, La. 70777 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am conducted by Rev. Albert L. Hall. Internment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handled by Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson.

11112 Jefferson Hwy

River Ridge , LA 70123

