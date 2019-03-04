Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Angie, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a native of Plaquemine, and a resident of Erwinville. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen, on Thursday, March 7, from 5 pm to 9 pm and on Friday, from 9 am until religious service at 11 am, conducted by Gray Pearson. Graveside service at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine immediately following. She is survived by her sons, John Francois III and wife Stacy, Troy Francois and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Maisie Francois, Austin Francois, Chase Francois, John Kirby Francois, and George Bailey Francois; sisters, Judy Chiasson Alexander and husband Leonard, Barbara Chiasson Munson, Laura Beard and husband Ronnie, Cora Granger and husband Abel, Lucille Conway and husband Mark; brother, Ralph Curry and wife Linda. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, John Francois Jr; parents, Ambrose O. and Mary "Mae" Chiasson, Beatrice Tullier Curry and Ambrose Tullier; sisters, Elaine Chiasson Munson, Elizabeth Chiasson Godwin and husband Robert, and Theresa Chiasson Wilson; and brothers, Ambrose "Brother", Paul, Larry, Nick and wife Jan, and David Chiasson and wife Wanda. Pallbearers will be Austin Francois, Chase Francois, Rusty Munson, Raymond Wilson, Eric "Frog" St. Romain, Marty Collins, Leonard Alexander. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ralph Curry, Ricky Roberts, John Kirby Francois, and George Bailey Francois. She loved spending time with family and friends and listening to her swamp pop music. She truly enjoyed the late night bourré and pokeno games with her friends. Before his passing, Johnny and Angie enjoyed attending a variety of festivals and dancing the weekend away. Angie is truly grateful for her friendship of 45+ years with Pat St. Romain. They became friends when Angie and Johnny moved to Erwinville in 1973. Their friendship turned to sisterhood through all the joyful and trying times. She was always there for Angie. The family would like to express a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice staff; Kristen Saucier and Sherrelle Beardon. In addition, the family would like to thank the team of family and friends that cared for her in the months preceding her new journey which included Mary Kay Munson, Lisa Francois Singletary, Patricia St. Romain, Jackie Francois Higginbotham, Cheryl Moses, Heather Chiasson Collins, Ricky and Christie Roberts, John Russell Munson, Judy Chiasson Alexander, Pamela Francois McAndrew. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice. 